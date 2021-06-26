O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 729,123 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,123 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,405. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

