Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

