Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.19 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $953,287.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00166563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,125.05 or 0.99757466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

