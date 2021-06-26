Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,904 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $146,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in Omnicell by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Omnicell by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

Shares of OMCL traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,567. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.52. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 194.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

