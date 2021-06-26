Ontology Price Tops $0.58 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. Ontology has a total market cap of $503.79 million and $119.08 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001283 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032213 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00194829 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00033975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005804 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,632,987 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

