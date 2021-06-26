Opium Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.47 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Opium has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $54.00 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00005026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00167243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,887.99 or 0.99887355 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

