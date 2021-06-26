Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.77 ($15.02).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

EPA:ORA traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting €9.61 ($11.30). The stock had a trading volume of 6,036,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.36. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

