Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.23 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $376.73 million and $18.23 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00583871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

