OST 24-Hour Volume Reaches $716,192.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $716,192.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00571652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037778 BTC.

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

