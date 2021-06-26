Oxen (OXEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,093.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $56.26 million and $79,093.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,395.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.30 or 0.05677028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.70 or 0.01410098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00392362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00124616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.11 or 0.00627850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00384804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007202 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038618 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,625,227 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

