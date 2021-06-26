Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $68,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACB. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

PACB stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

