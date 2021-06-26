Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) Insider Joanne Palmer Buys 21,725 Shares

Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) insider Joanne Palmer purchased 21,725 shares of Paladin Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$10,080.40 ($7,200.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.03, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 16.35.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.