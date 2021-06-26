Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,252,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 160,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 427.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 135,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 109,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.74. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -99.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

