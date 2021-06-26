Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.57. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

