Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

