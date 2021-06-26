Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $202,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $232,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $121.34 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.