Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.