Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DNB Markets raised Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $729.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.