Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 49,729 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $264,558.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,271.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 3,051,366 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $12,235,977.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $157,317.00.

On Monday, June 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 85,099 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $345,501.94.

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $436,170.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $339,393.36.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $735,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.39.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

