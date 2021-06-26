PARSIQ Trading 24.1% Lower This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $60.95 million and approximately $573,635.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00255843 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.13 or 0.00774971 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.