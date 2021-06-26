PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $11.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.99. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

