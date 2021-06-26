PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires New Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

