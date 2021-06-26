PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 50,298 PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIC. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,187,000.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ PTIC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.