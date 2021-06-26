PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 56,508 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 6,375,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after buying an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 367.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after buying an additional 5,428,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after buying an additional 3,848,068 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

