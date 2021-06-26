PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $984,000 in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,243,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,095,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,966,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,471,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.