PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDHAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,590,000.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

LDHAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. LDH Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.