PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 14,980 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $618.40 million, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.50.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

