Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,300.67. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

