Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,300.67. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

