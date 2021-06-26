Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 876.20 ($11.45).

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

GROW stock opened at GBX 969 ($12.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 815.13. Draper Esprit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 969 ($12.66). The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70.

In other Draper Esprit news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.