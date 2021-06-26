Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $121.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.01. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $55.68 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.