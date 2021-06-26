Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

PENN stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.46 and a beta of 2.58. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.58.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.