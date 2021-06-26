Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,994 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,445,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 994,768 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,747,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,758 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 39.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

