Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,183 Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XL stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22. XL Fleet Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

XL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

