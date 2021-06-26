Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.