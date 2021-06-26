Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

