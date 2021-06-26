Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,690,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $167,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $66.73 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

