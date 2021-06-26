People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,036,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $72,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,910,000 after buying an additional 634,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after buying an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,646,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.