Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €175.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €187.25 ($220.29).

RI stock opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €176.98.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

