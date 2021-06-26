Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs and projects to grow output by 2024. The company’s cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Petrobras has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy company. However, the fact that Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked. The elevated leverage of the firm, coupled with years of mismanagement and corruption remain concerns. Further, the historic oil price crash has considerably weakened Petrobras' prospects, forcing it to delay dividend payouts. As such, Petrobras warrants a cautious stance at the moment. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.79.

NYSE PBR opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

