Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $870,729.28 and $61.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00093936 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.86 or 1.00115396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars.

