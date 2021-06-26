Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 274,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,152,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,166,000 after purchasing an additional 544,295 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.