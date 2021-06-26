Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.15

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $4,065.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00353313 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,374,073 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

