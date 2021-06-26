Phore Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $4,065.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00353313 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,374,073 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.