Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $159.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.53. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

