Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells $844,740.96 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $844,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,492 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $653,429.28.

Pinterest stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $6,151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $4,017,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

