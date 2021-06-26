Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.46

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.46 and last traded at $93.12, with a volume of 75057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.