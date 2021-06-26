PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report $57.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the highest is $61.35 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $16.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $228.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $236.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $276.44 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $296.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of AGS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. 1,195,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,336. The company has a market capitalization of $364.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

