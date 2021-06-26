Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.24. Points International shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 3,887 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOM shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.75 million, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Points International in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

