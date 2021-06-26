Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Tops $850,214.76

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. Polis has a market capitalization of $850,214.76 and approximately $13.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

