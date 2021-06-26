Poolz Finance Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00004905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $725,962.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00045262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00164056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,350.39 or 0.99857849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

